NASA observes Earth Day by sharing missions impacting you

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When you think of NASA, you might think of the future of space exploration, but today NASA is celebrating planet Earth.

NASA has a whole fleet of missions looking down at Earth to help us learn more about it.

NASA expert Bridget Seegers joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Earth science missions she’s most excited about, and how it impacts our community.

Click here to learn more about NASA’s Earth Day activities.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

