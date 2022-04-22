Memphis International Auto Show returns to Bluff City convention center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, the Memphis International Auto Show returns to the Renasant Convention Center for its annual car show.

After they had to cancel the Auto Show the last two years because of the pandemic, the Memphis International Auto Show is back in a big way.

The best part is, it’s free.

Jasen Turnbull from Ford Motor Company shared with us the Ford Lightning Track.

The track will allow show-goers to experience the power, performance and technology of an F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E and test-drive an assortment of vehicles outside the convention center -- vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

Car Show Schedule:

Friday, April 22, from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. | Sneak preview of auto show and Ford EV ride-a-longs available

Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Show open to the public

Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Show open to the public

Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Show open to the public

