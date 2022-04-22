Advertise with Us
“Mean Girls” cast members pull back the curtain on Broadway show heading to the Orpheum April 26

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Broadway show “Mean Girls” is heading to the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis April 26 to May 1.

“Mean Girls” is a hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including Tina Fey.

Cast Members Jonalyn Saxer (Karen Smith) and Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen Wieners) joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what audiences can expect and how the tour is going so far.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to purchase tickets.

