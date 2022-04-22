Man accused of stealing dirt bike off CSX train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after police say he stole a dirt bike off a train last year and lead police on a chase Thursday evening.

Memphis police say officers observed a man driving a dirt bike erratically in the 800 block of E. H. Crump Boulevard on Thursday evening without a helmet and a license plate. Officers noticed the dirt bike was the same model as a dirt bike stolen from a CSX railcar in November 2021.

MPD says the man left the dirt bike behind a shopping center on E. H. Crump and officers attempted to stop him.

After a foot chase, the man identified as 26-year-old Arteleious Wadlington, was detained. Investigators say the dirt bike was verified as stolen from the railcar.

Wadlington is charged with unlawful use of driver’s license, violation of financial law, reckless driving, theft of property, violate motorcycle equipment law and violation of vehicle registration.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.