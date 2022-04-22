Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story is about the 2022 Memphis in May Festival.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about that story and others you will see this week’s edition, including a a group of Hispanic cyclists in Memphis.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

