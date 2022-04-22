Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story is about the 2022 Memphis in May Festival.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about that story and others you will see this week’s edition, including a a group of Hispanic cyclists in Memphis.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

