How you can get involved in National Volunteer Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National Volunteer Week is April 24 – April 30 and Volunteer Memphis is sharing how you can get involved.

Director of Volunteer Memphis and Community Outreach Shelby Stonecipher joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the organizations revamped online volunteer portal and how you can nominate someone for the 2022 Volunteer Memphis Awards.

Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.