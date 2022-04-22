Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates

This is a stock photo
This is a stock photo(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1509, which bans public institutions and agencies from discriminating against individuals based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve encouraged Mississippians to consult with their doctor, study the facts, and decide what’s best for them and their families,” Reeves said in a statement. “I’ve made clear that government shouldn’t be in the business of forcing Americans to choose between the COVID-19 vaccine and putting food on their tables, sending their kids to school, or visiting a small business. I’m proud to sign this legislation which protects Mississippians’ medical and religious freedoms.”

The bill bans state agencies, public officials, state colleges and universities, junior colleges, and municipalities from refusing services, health care access, or employment based on a person’s status.

According to the governor’s news release, the bill will make it illegal to require children to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending a school, kindergarten, or similar type of facility intended for the instruction of children, whether public or private.

The bill does include some exceptions for medical entities.

Healthcare facilities, for instance, can ask for employee vaccination status when determining whether measures need to be implemented to protect employees, patients, and others.

Healthcare providers also would be exempt during any time when doing so would result in violations of guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The bill was authored by Speaker of the House Philip Gunn.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee inmate execution postponed
Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life
Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life
Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty
Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty sentenced to over 5 years in prison
Jeremiah Carlisle charged in stabbing death
Man charged in deadly Shelby County stabbing, victim identified
A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a...
Bill requiring convicted drunken drivers to pay child support if parent dies passes Senate

Latest News

Arteleious Wadlington
Man accused of stealing dirt bike off CSX train
Pamela Moses illegal voting registration case dismissed by DA’s Officer
Pamela Moses illegal voting registration case dismissed by DA’s Officer
Wanted: Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez
Desoto Co Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 escaped inmates
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say