First Alert to a cold front that brings rain and a drop in temperatures early next week

Flooding could be a concern for some
Futurecast showing 12:30 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow and plenty of sunshine will make for an unseasonably warm end to the week and start to the weekend, but it won’t last too long.

A cold front will enter the Mid-South at the start of the week bringing rain and the return of cooler temperatures.

Isolated showers will be possible at any point on Sunday, but rain will more likely overnight into Monday as the front slowly sinks into the Mid-South.

The severe weather threat appears limited at this time, but there will be a potential for locally heavy rainfall, especially for areas to the north and west.

Flooding could be a concern as 2 to 3 inches of rain could fall across portions of eastern Arkansas and northwest Tennessee, with locally higher amounts.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. Should any advisories be issued for your location, you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

Estimated Rainfall for Sunday - Monday, April 24-25, 2022
Temperatures will take a step backward behind the cold front, with highs in the 60s Monday.

Temperatures will gradually rebound through the week.

7-Day forecast as of 5 AM Friday, April 22, 2022
