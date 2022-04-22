Advertise with Us
Dyersburg teacher charged with assault following school altercation

(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg City Schools teacher is facing an assault charge after attempting to break up a fight between two students.

Dyersburg police say, Carey Sanders, 51 of Greenfield, turned himself into police Thursday night after he allegedly forcefully threw a 14-year-old girl to the ground while trying to break up a fight.

The incident was captured on video.

Both students involved in the altercation were issued juvenile citations for disorderly conduct and released pending Dyer County Juvenile Court action, according to police.

