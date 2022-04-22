Desoto Co Sheriff’s Office searching for 4 escaped inmates

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to locate four inmates who escaped from the Desoto County Detention Facility.

The office says the four inmates were all incarcerated on drug related charges.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the department at (662) 469-8027 or you can email tips at fugitive@desotocountyms.gov

