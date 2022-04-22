Cooper-Young businesses preparing for two weekends filled with music lovers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just over a week away from the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival in a new location this year, Midtown Memphis!

Cooper-Young businesses are expecting crowds not just next weekend, but this weekend too. On Saturday, the neighborhood is hosting a garage sale and their second “Porch Fest” with dozens of local bands.

Then, next weekend thousands of music lovers will pack Liberty Park for the Beale Street Music Festival, some businesses say they’re excited for new customers.

For the first time, these businesses are preparing for the city’s largest music festival right in their backyard.

“Pick up servers are coming in and make sure we’ve got it taken care of,” said Young Avenue Deli server Madison Stover. “We’ve got new bar backs here we’ve got new bartenders coming behind the bar. It’s a good time for the deli.”

Stover says they’re reviewing menu items and staff needed on the floor. They’ll be ready for festival goers looking for a bite to eat or a cold one on tap.

“As nervous I am, I’m excited to have new people coming in because people are going to be coming out of town,” said Stover. “And I’d really like for Young Avenue Deli to be a hotspot and try us out. We are notorious. We’re Midtown.”

For new businesses like Nerd Alert Memphis, next weekend gives them an opportunity to introduce locals and visitors to some classic arcade games.

“We’re excited for everything to get back to normal,” said Owner Melissa Oswald. “A normal that was before the pandemic.”

Oswald says they’re restocking signature sodas and even changing some lighting in the arcade.

“We’re not the only new business, so just the exposure of new people coming to this area in Cooper Young is always fun,” said Oswald.

On Young Avenue, Cole Wheeler with Goner Records says they’re stocking up on records in preparation for two weekends’ worth of music loving visitors!

“We’ve pretty focused on this weekend but in terms of next weekend, we’re gonna be throwing out some records,” said Wheeler. “Make sure the store is stocked up and we make sure to try to establish. We don’t have a Beale Street Music Fest section but we wanted to make sure we had some of the artist that are going to be at the festival.”

These businesses say they’re not sure what foot traffic will look like, but they’ll be open for business!

Cooper-Young Porchfest kicks off Saturday at noon.

Beale Street Music Festival starts next Friday.

You can find tickets for Beale Street Music Festival here.

