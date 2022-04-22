Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in Memphis and the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With beautiful weather and lots of fun activities, it is a great weekend to be in the Bluff City. But if you aren’t sure what you and your family should do, we have you covered.

Here is Action News 5′s list of the top five things to do in Memphis and the Mid-South this weekend.

At the top of the list is the Memphis International Auto Show.

The Memphis auto show is back in gear Friday after a two-year break. Admission to this year’s show is free for the first time ever.

If you decide to head over to the Renasant Convention Center, you’ll get the chance to check out cars from more than 20 manufacturers and get a free test drive of a new electric vehicle from Ford.

The Memphis Car Show opens this Friday at 10 a.m. and runs all weekend long.

Or you and your family could catch a football game.

The University of Memphis Football Team’s annual spring game, Friday Night Stripes, is Friday at 7 p.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The game, as well as parking, is free for all fans. Doors open at 6 p.m. and that’s when equipment sales begin.

There will be an autograph session on the field immediately after the game.

And happening all through the weekend -- Africa in April is honoring the Republic of Malawi..

There’s a children and seniors day Friday and a parade at Robert R. Church Park starting at 8 a.m.

Saturday is Health and Wellness Community Day and Sunday is International Music Day all at Robert R. Church Park starting at 8 a.m.

Over in Southaven, Mississippi, the city is celebrating 42 years of the annual “It’s Still Springfest.”

This year’s event is complete with entertainment, a carnival and a variety of rides, games and concessions.

Springfest will once again host the State of Mississippi Barbecue Championship sanctioned by Memphis Barbecue Network.

It opens at noon Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

And rounding out the top five things to do in Memphis this weekend is Earth Day events at Shelby Farms.

Friday and Saturday you can volunteer with The Great Global Cleanup, learn about the earth from porch chats and do a scavenger hunt bingo.

Have a great weekend folks!

