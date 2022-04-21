Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a rapid warm up and our next chance of rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow and plenty of sunshine will make for an unseasonably warm end to the week and start to the weekend, but it won’t last too long. A cold front will enter the Mid-South at the start of the week bringing rain and the return of cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 60s during the morning and falling through the day ending near 50 overnight. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

