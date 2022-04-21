Advertise with Us
Woman accused of threatening to blow up son’s school over missing backpack

Loretta Clayton-Treadwell
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing a Memphis judge Thursday morning after being arrested for threatening to blow up her son’s school because of his missing backpack.

Officers responded to Getwell Elementary School Wednesday for a threatening phone the school received.

Court records say a teacher’s assistant told police that a woman called the school asking about her son’s missing backpack. The assistant says the woman became angry and threatened to blow up the school and said “some kids will be missing”, says affidavit.

Later in the day, 30-year-old Loretta Clayton-Treadwell was taken into custody and charged with threatening of mass violence on school property.

Clayton-Treadwell was arraigned Thursday morning where she was given a 4-thousand dollar bond.

Her next court date is set for April 26.

