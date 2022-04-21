Advertise with Us
These air fryers have been recalled after reports of fire, injuries

Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury to a child’s leg, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - More than half a million air fryers have been recalled after more than 100 reports about the product catching fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this recall involves Insignia digital air fryers, analog air fryers and digital air fryer ovens sold by Best Buy.

The specific model numbers include:

  • NS-AF32DBK9
  • NS-AF32MBK9
  • NS-AF50MBK9
  • NS-AF53DSS0
  • NS-AF53MSS0
  • NS-AF55DBK9
  • NS-AFO6DBK1
  • NS-AFO6DSS1

Two injuries have been reported in connection to the devices catching fire, including an injury to a child’s leg, according to the agency.

There have also been seven reports of minor property damage.

Best Buy is offering a refund for the product in the form of credit for use at the store or online.

Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher.

Best Buy is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and provide pre-paid shipping boxes, labels and return instructions.

