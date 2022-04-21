Testimony continues in Peppertree apartments case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The owners of Peppertree apartments were back in federal court on Wednesday, fighting to keep the Whitehaven complex open after the City of Memphis and the Shelby County District Attorney deemed it a public nuisance.

This follows a hearing in March when attorneys for Peppertree presented their case through witness testimony showing why they believe the complex should stay open.

On Wednesday, the city and district attorney’s office made their case for why it should close.

Memphis Police officers have given the Peppertree apartments in Whitehaven the nickname of “the death trap.”

MPD Lieutenant Byron Hardaway shared that detail during his testimony about what he and his officers have seen at Peppertree through the years.

“Officers are afraid to go over there by themselves,” Hardaway said. “It’s a scary feeling to go into the unknown… It’s an uncomfortable place to be.”

Hardaway says in 2021 MPD responded to several shootings, carjackings and even murders at Peppertree.

He says large groups often gather in the parking lot, as many as 30 to 35 people, brazenly carrying weapons like AK-47 assault rifles.

MPD officer Riquel Jefferson, who works with apartment managers on safety issues, testified how the crime at Peppertree impacts tenants who live in other apartment complexes, including the elderly.

The court also heard from Janine Heiner, the former executive director of Safeways, a nonprofit that helps apartment complexes reduce and prevent crime.

She says from a design perspective, Peppertree has many issues that could put people’s safety in jeopardy, such as non-working lights in breezeways and nooks and crannies that could become hiding places for criminals.

She said during a 2021 visit to Peppertree, “It looked worse than I had ever seen it.”

She said the property was littered with garbage, discarded furniture and graffiti.

She said it appeared Peppertree’s owners didn’t want to make the investments necessary to improve safety.

Alexander Wharton, the attorney for the property owners, countered that they have been committed to improving safety.

He noted that other apartment complexes in Memphis have similar issues with crime and said some have seen more calls to police than Peppertree.

He’s asking the judge to declare that neither the city nor D.A.’s office has the power to close Peppertree.

The city’s nuisance order prohibits the apartment complex from accepting new tenants.

However, in March Judge John T. Fowlkes ruled the complex could accept tenants who have been on the waiting list.

Doug McGowan, the chief operating officer for the City of Memphis, did not testify Wednesday, but he did submit an affidavit in support of closing and demolishing Peppertree.

The next court hearing is set for June 1.

