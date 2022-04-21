Rain chances go down and temperatures rise the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sunshine this afternoon. A shower or two is possible in west Tennessee. High temperatures range from 75 to 80. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s Friday night with dry weather.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm late in the day into the evening. Highs will be in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Rain and storms will move in Sunday night ahead of a cold front.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms will move out Monday morning with just a few showers in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 60s. Dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

