Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rain chances go down and temperatures rise the next few days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -  Clouds will mix with sunshine this afternoon. A shower or two is possible in west Tennessee. High temperatures range from 75 to 80. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s Friday night with dry weather.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm late in the day into the evening. Highs will be in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Rain and storms will move in Sunday night ahead of a cold front.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms will move out Monday morning with just a few showers in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 60s. Dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Taleta Collier, 34, was arrested Monday for criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false...
TSA officer faked burglary as excuse for being late for work, detectives say
Levitt Shell changed to Overton Park Shell
Overton Park Shell announces 2022 concert season
Spirit new nonstop flights from MEM
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service at MEM

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to a drier and warmer pattern to end the week
April 21, 2022
Thursday mid-morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 21, 2022
Earth Day 2022 is April 22, and this year marks the 52nd anniversary of this celebration.
Breakdown: Why is Earth Day celebrated on April 22 every year?
April 21, 2022
Thursday Morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 21, 2022