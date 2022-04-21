Preps underway for Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis in May 2022 Beale Street Music Festival kicks off in just 8 days!

Action News 5 has your first look at the set-up that started this week in the new location for this year’s event: Tiger Lane in Midtown Memphis.

The World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest took place there one year when flooding threatened Tom Lee Park and participants said it was great.

Now it’s music lovers’ turn to give it a try. And on a cold, windy Wednesday, things started heating up at the former fairgrounds.

“It’s a fever pitch of activity over the next couple of days,” Randy Blevins, V.P. of Marketing for Memphis in May told Action News 5. “The music festival is now in a location that’s the center of the city. It’s a place that’s used to holding very large events like Tigers football games and the Liberty Bowl championship game.”

Tiger Lane will be transformed into a lyrical lane where 60 artists are scheduled to perform Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1. The line-up includes Megan Thee Stallion, Weezer, Van Morrison, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Counting Crows and Memphis’ own Three 6 Mafia. To see the full line-up of artists and groups performing, click here.

The festival’s usual home, Tom Lee Park on the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis, is fenced off right now while it undergoes a $60 million renovation. BSMF is expected to return to TLP in 2023.

Blevins explained how the set-up will be different this time.

“Behind two of the main stages you’ll have the Liberty Bowl,” Blevins said. “Then the third main stage will be backed up against Parkway. So, it’ll be like a giant triangle with Tiger lane being music central all in between everything. There’s plenty of space for the festival. Where Tom Lee Park was longer, this is now in one giant square and should actually be quite nice.”

Parking will be available at and around the Liberty Bowl. And free shuttles will run every 10 minutes from two locations downtown: Union and B.B. King and Second Street near the Sheraton.

“It’s free for anybody that’s attending the festival. They just need to register online to be able to ride the shuttle, and the last day to register is this coming Monday,” Blevins said.

Or you can do the ‘University Park and Ride’ option.

For $20 you can reserve a parking spot at the University of Memphis near Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality. Blevins advised festival goers to download the new Beale Street Music Festival app to take care of everything easily.

“It’s free and has all the details you need to make the most of your Beale Street Music experience, and it has a lot more bells and whistles this year,” he said, “It’s more robust and has a fantastic scheduling program.” After a three year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memphis in May organizers are ready to rock the park, no matter which park it is.

“That slice of real estate will become the most exciting piece of real estate in all of the Mid-South very soon,” Blevins said excitedly, “and we’ve added something we thought would be a nostalgic reminder of the old Libertyland that used to be here.”

BSMF will have a Ferris wheel in the center of the action and the rides are free. Enjoy a bird’s eye view of all the stages and the Midtown Memphis landscape.

For more information and to buy your Beale Street Music Festival tickets, click this link.

