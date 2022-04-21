Police: One man in critical condition
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Decatur Street Thursday afternoon.
Officers say that one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
