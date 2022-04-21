Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty sentenced to over 5 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison in a Miami federal court.

In January last year, the rapper pleaded guilty to firearms and drug charges as part of a deal that dropped three other charges, according to the Associated Press.

One of those charges could have resulted in a life sentence.

