Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty sentenced to over 5 years in prison

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty
Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty(Zach Wolfe)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison in a Miami federal court.

In January last year, the rapper pleaded guilty to firearms and drug charges as part of a deal that dropped three other charges, according to the Associated Press.

One of those charges could have resulted in a life sentence.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Taleta Collier, 34, was arrested Monday for criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false...
TSA officer faked burglary as excuse for being late for work, detectives say
Spirit new nonstop flights from MEM
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service at MEM
Levitt Shell changed to Overton Park Shell
Overton Park Shell announces 2022 concert season

Latest News

Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life
Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life
Preps underway for Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park
Preps underway for Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park
Homicide reported on Shelby Road
Homicide reported on Shelby Road
Mississippi local and state leaders looking to switch power provider for Marshall and Benton...
Mississippi local and state leaders looking to switch power provider for Marshall and Benton Counties