Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Police Association does not support HB 1735 which lowers concealed permit carrying age to 18

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A controversial bill that would allow 18-year-olds to carry concealed handguns passed in the Tennessee House of Representatives Thursday.

The bill’s sponsor said many law enforcement agencies support it, but the Memphis Police Association does not.

House Bill 1735 which would lower the concealed handgun carry permit age from 21 to 18 passed in the Tennessee House, but it did not pass without many questions from several lawmakers from the Memphis area.

“And I promise you the number of individuals that are going to be adversely impacted by this 18 and above is going to increase astronomically, so I think this is a bad idea,” said Rep. Larry Miller who represents District 88.

“No background checks, no training, that’s a different animal and I’m just not sure that, that is something that we want to, a road that we want to go down without the training,” said Rep. Antonino Parkinson who represents District 98.

Sgt. Matt Cunningham, Vice President of the Memphis Police Association, told Action News 5 this bill is a recipe for disaster.

“As these laws continue to evolve and make it easier for people to carry guns at a younger age it makes our jobs as police officers infinitely harder to enforce the law and try to keep those out there that shouldn’t be carrying guns from carrying them and keeping those around them safe,” said Sgt. Cunningham.

It will be some time before the bill is heard on the Senate floor. It has been sent to the General Subcommittee in the Senate, which has closed for the year meaning it will not be considered during this legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Taleta Collier, 34, was arrested Monday for criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false...
TSA officer faked burglary as excuse for being late for work, detectives say
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee inmate execution postponed
Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life
Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 21, 2022
HUD secretary visits Memphis
HUD secretary visits Memphis
Bill lowering gun permit age to 18 passes Tennessee House
Bill lowering gun permit age to 18 passes Tennessee House
Recognizing National Infertility Awareness Week in Tennessee
Recognizing National Infertility Awareness Week in Tennessee