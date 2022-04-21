Memphis Police Association does not support HB 1735 which lowers concealed permit carrying age to 18

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A controversial bill that would allow 18-year-olds to carry concealed handguns passed in the Tennessee House of Representatives Thursday.

The bill’s sponsor said many law enforcement agencies support it, but the Memphis Police Association does not.

House Bill 1735 which would lower the concealed handgun carry permit age from 21 to 18 passed in the Tennessee House, but it did not pass without many questions from several lawmakers from the Memphis area.

“And I promise you the number of individuals that are going to be adversely impacted by this 18 and above is going to increase astronomically, so I think this is a bad idea,” said Rep. Larry Miller who represents District 88.

“No background checks, no training, that’s a different animal and I’m just not sure that, that is something that we want to, a road that we want to go down without the training,” said Rep. Antonino Parkinson who represents District 98.

Sgt. Matt Cunningham, Vice President of the Memphis Police Association, told Action News 5 this bill is a recipe for disaster.

“As these laws continue to evolve and make it easier for people to carry guns at a younger age it makes our jobs as police officers infinitely harder to enforce the law and try to keep those out there that shouldn’t be carrying guns from carrying them and keeping those around them safe,” said Sgt. Cunningham.

It will be some time before the bill is heard on the Senate floor. It has been sent to the General Subcommittee in the Senate, which has closed for the year meaning it will not be considered during this legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.