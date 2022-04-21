Memphis native walks 470 miles raising awareness about diabetes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis native is hitting the pavement with a mission.

Krista Sheneman trekked 470 miles from Cincinnati, Ohio to Memphis, Tennessee to raise awareness about diabetes.

She joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her 32-day adventure.

Krista said she fell ill about 3 years ago and after visiting the doctor she found out she had type 2 diabetes.

She began training for a long-distance walk to Tennessee, spending eight hours a day on the treadmill and educating herself on life with an invisible disease.

She grew up in Bartlett but now lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Her 470-mile journey will wrap up in Memphis this weekend.

