Man charged in deadly Shelby County stabbing, victim identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in jail after being accused of stabbing a woman to death in Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Shelby Road right outside of Millington on Wednesday night. Jeremiah Carlisle, 41, is charged with first-degree murder.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Laura Christie.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Carlisle is due before a judge Friday morning at 9 a.m.

