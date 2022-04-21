Man charged in deadly Shelby County stabbing, victim identified
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in jail after being accused of stabbing a woman to death in Shelby County.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Shelby Road right outside of Millington on Wednesday night. Jeremiah Carlisle, 41, is charged with first-degree murder.
The victim was identified as 41-year-old Laura Christie.
She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
Carlisle is due before a judge Friday morning at 9 a.m.
