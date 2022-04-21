Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man charged in deadly Shelby County stabbing, victim identified

Jeremiah Carlisle charged in stabbing death
Jeremiah Carlisle charged in stabbing death(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in jail after being accused of stabbing a woman to death in Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Shelby Road right outside of Millington on Wednesday night. Jeremiah Carlisle, 41, is charged with first-degree murder.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Laura Christie.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Carlisle is due before a judge Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

