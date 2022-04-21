Law firm to evaluate Holly Springs utility Dept. after weeks of outages

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi law firm is going to bat for Benton County after community members have gone days without power due to severe weather.

It’s been a week since storms hit Benton County and residents are wondering why power isn’t fully restored. Now, at the request of the Benton County Board of Supervisors, Farese Attorneys At Law is seeking an immediate evaluation of the Holly Springs Utility Department’s adequacy.

Attorney John Farese wrote:

“Holly Springs has for far too long failed to provide reasonably adequate utility service to our citizens as evidenced again by the recent failures to restore power in a timely manner following April 2022 storms.”

If the utility is found to be inadequate the firm is asked to help the county obtain service from other surrounding utility companies.

Farese says the latest outage resurfaced a history of ongoing issues between Benton County and the utility.

Residents and leaders from Marshall and Benton counties along with state leaders held a news conference on the issue Wednesday night. Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he believes lawmakers should look at changing utility providers for this area during the next legislative session.

