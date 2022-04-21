HUD secretary says plans in the works to provide more affordable housing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis housing market is still red hot and new housing numbers show the road to home ownership is still an expensive one.

According to real estate site Zillow, last month the cost of a home in the Memphis Metro area was 20% higher than this time last year.

Monthly rent is nearly 15% higher year over year.

The one bright spot is inventory grew 11% from February to March, but still remains 8% lower than a year ago.

HUD secretary Marcia Fudge was in Memphis Thursday for the National Organization of Black County Officials Economic Development Conference.

Fudge says this country needs about 4 million new housing units in order to relieve some of the pressure we’re seeing in the real estate market.

However, Fudge and other local community housing advocates are concerned about low income residents who have all but been pushed out of the housing market.

In South Memphis, just off Menager Road near Hamilton High School, a family will soon be moving into a three bedroom one bath home.

Roshun Austin, President and CEO if The Works, inc, did a complete gut job of the dilapidated home originally built in the 1950′s.

Austin says the non-profit developer spent $115,000 to purchase and renovate the home, but an independent appraisal done last week listed the home as worth $57,000.

The name of the game for Austin is not making a profit, but providing affordable housing in Memphis.

The new homeowners will pay nearly $60,000 less than what the non-profit paid to purchase and renovate it.

Austin says Memphis needs about 40,000 more affordable housing units or quality homes that residents who make at least 80% below the median income can afford.

Thursday the woman leading the charge for doing just that was in Memphis,

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge.

“I think there is relief in sight because I do believe we are going to start really focus, which we have, really focus on low and affordable and moderate income housing, so, we’re putting money in that,” said Fudge.

“We are going to build 100,000 houses with what we already have in our budget over the next couple of years,” Fudge said.

Fudge says she is also committed to more tax credits and giving municipalities more funding to build more affordable housing.

However, Austin says the bluff city often misses out on those federal funds because of the lay-out of the city.

“We sprawled as a city and as a result that means the funds are dispersed so we dispersed our poverty all over 300 plus square miles and so compared to our sister cities we are not getting as much federal entitlement funds and it’s based on the formula that HUD uses to give that funding to municipalities,” said Austin.

Austin says more densely populated cities like Baltimore and San Francisco get more funding, leaving cities like Memphis to find innovative ways to face the housing crisis.

