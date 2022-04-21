Advertise with Us
How the Bluff City is observing Earth Day

Concerns arise over parking in new Tom Lee Park design in Memphis((Source: WMC))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Earth Day 2022 is just hours away and some organizations have plans to observe the day in Bluff City.

Memphis Groove On-Demand, a public transit service, will offer free rides from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday -- no catch! Rides can be booked through the Groove On-Demand app or by calling 901-763-8422.

Memphis River Parks Partnership says Valero is making good on its promise to plant over 1,000 trees atop the riverfront downtown. Planting starts on Earth Day from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. between Union Avenue and the new Cutbank Bluff near Vance Park.

MRRP says the trees include Tulip Poplars, Carolina Buckthorns, Winterberrys, PawPaws and other trees that will fare well in the Bluff City weather.

The Earth Day planting event will be the first of many community plantings at the park.

