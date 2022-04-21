Homicide reported on Shelby Road
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a homicide on Shelby Road.
SCSO says that one woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and she was later pronounced dead. Officers have not said what kind of incident this was.
Officers say one person has been detained in the investigation.
