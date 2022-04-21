Homicide reported on Shelby Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a homicide on Shelby Road.

SCSO says that one woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and she was later pronounced dead. Officers have not said what kind of incident this was.

Officers say one person has been detained in the investigation.

SCSO detectives are on scene of an incident at the 4000 block of Shelby Rd. in NW Shelby County where an apparent dispute occurred shortly before 7:00 pm. An adult female was transported in critical condition to Regional One Health where she was later pronounced deceased. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZMSwlsEIVR — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.