Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies Game 5 tickets on sale

Grizzlies at FedExForum
Grizzlies at FedExForum(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are getting ready to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and tickets are up for grabs.

Tickets will be available for purchase Thursday at noon with an exclusive presale for MVP Season ticket members at 10 a.m.

Visit grizzlies.com/memthis or call 1-800-4-NBATIX to get your hands on tickets.

The Grizz says there is a purchase limit of four tickets and buyers are restricted to fans within the Mid-South and Tennessee.

Game 5 tips at 6:30 p.m. on April 26 at the FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Taleta Collier, 34, was arrested Monday for criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false...
TSA officer faked burglary as excuse for being late for work, detectives say
Spirit new nonstop flights from MEM
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service at MEM
Levitt Shell changed to Overton Park Shell
Overton Park Shell announces 2022 concert season

Latest News

Memphis Redbirds host job fair for 2017 season
Redbirds come back home to get win vs Omaha
Earl Timberlake
Former Tigers Basketball transfer finds new home
Memphis 901 FC unveiled as city's newest pro soccer team
Team of the Week for 901 FC’s Molloy
Tigers Basketball on line to grab top transfer