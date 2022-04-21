Advertise with Us
Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Celebrity chef, best-selling author, and restauranteur Gina Neely will join Action News 5 as the host of “Bluff City Life.”

Born and raised in Memphis, Neely has appeared on and/or co-hosted international, national and local television.

“Gina Neely is the perfect person to host Bluff City Life,” said Action News 5 Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Mitchell.  “Her enthusiasm and passion for this city are evident the moment you meet her. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”

Neely said she is excited to join the Action News 5 family.

“I get to highlight the city I was born and raised in, as well as ‘Show the Good’ of The Bluff City. We are a city that is rich with history and progress. New and exciting things happen here every day. I’ve been an ambassador for the city of Memphis for years all around the world and this just feels like home!” Neely said.

Nelly will join the Action News 5 team later this month and make her debut on Bluff City Life in May.

Bluff City Life airs weekdays on Action News 5 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

