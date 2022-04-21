Death investigation underway in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway in Midtown after police found a dead body inside a vehicle.

Memphis police say the body was found on Poplar Avenue.

The cause of death is undetermined.

This is an ongoing investigation.

