Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Midtown Memphis

Memphis Police cruiser
Memphis Police cruiser(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway in Midtown after police found a dead body inside a vehicle.

Memphis police say the body was found on Poplar Avenue.

The cause of death is undetermined.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Taleta Collier, 34, was arrested Monday for criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false...
TSA officer faked burglary as excuse for being late for work, detectives say
Levitt Shell changed to Overton Park Shell
Overton Park Shell announces 2022 concert season
Spirit new nonstop flights from MEM
Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service at MEM

Latest News

Holly Springs Utilities
Law firm to evaluate Holly Springs utility Dept. after weeks of outages
Concerns arise over parking in new Tom Lee Park design in Memphis
How the Bluff City is observing Earth Day
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Loretta Clayton-Treadwell
Woman accused of threatening to blow up son’s school over missing backpack