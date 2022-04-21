Dairy farmer shares creative ways to conserve everyday resources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Earth Day is April 22. Third generation farmer Amanda Fruend joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how farmers are working to conserve natural resources while feeding the world.

From conserving everyday resources to finding creative ways to turn cow waste into renewable energy.

Fruend also talked about how you can support the environment.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

