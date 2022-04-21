Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
BSMF deadlines approaching ahead of next weekend’s event

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May is getting ready to kick off with the Beale Street Music Festival. It has a new location with new logistics.

Parking and traffic are some things to consider.

Memphis in May has coordinated with MATA for shuttles from downtown to the festival’s temporary location at Liberty Parkin Midtown.

VP of Marketing and Programming for Memphis in May Randy Blevins say many concert goers are traveling at least 200 miles for the experience. Many are staying in downtown hotels.

“We wanted to go the extra step to help out guests form out of town so we’ve coordinated a rapid shuttle,” Blevins said.

That shuttle will have two downtown stops, and will drop visitors off at the festival entrances at Maxwell Road off Central and Southern.

You have to have a BSMF ticket to get on the shuttle and you need to register for that shuttle by Monday. You can register for it here.

Those in the neighborhoods surrounding Beale Street Music Festival are enjoying their year free of any transportation logistics.

“Looking to stay home, head across the street, then come back home,” Midtown resident Ethan Spurgeon said about his plan to get to the festival.

But even those neighbors who don’t plan to go to the festival, they aren’t worried about the extra crowds and traffic expected in the area.

“It’s not going to be hugely different in my mind than other shindigs going on at the fairgrounds,” Jim Fain said.

One of the reasons the spot was picked for the festival as its traditional home of Tom Lee Park is under renovation.

“Instead of navigating the downtown area we’ll be navigating the midtown area,” Blevins said.

Tickets are still available for the Beale Street Music Festival. Three day passes are only available until Thursday at midnight. Click here for ticket options.

There are parking spots available near the University of Memphis, but you have to register for a spot and it’s a first come first serve model.

A shuttle will also run from the parking spots to the festival.

Click here to learn more about parking.

