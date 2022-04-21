Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Picking the Perfect Paint Color

Ami Austin | Ami Austin Interior Design | amiaustininteriors.com

April Events at STAX Museum

Candace Lester | Senior Development Officer at Soulsville Foundation | soulsvillefoundation.org

Take Action for Heart Health

Alisa Lehman | Senior Product Scientist at 23andMe | 23andme.com

Voter Ready Open Houses

Linda Phillips | Administration for Shelby County Election Commission

Ian Randolph | Organizer for Shelby County Voter Alliance

Voter Hotline | 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Mon - Fri | (901) 222-1222 | shelbyvote.com

Caring for Children Facing Difficult Times

Hannah Grace Winkle | $5,000 Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship Recipient from Northwestern Mutual Foundation | northwesternmutual-foundation.com

Reshaping Smaller Spaces

Ami Austin | Ami Austin Interior Design | amiaustininteriors.com

Cancer Watch: Head & Neck Cancer Awareness

Gary Tian, MD, PhD, FACP | Medical Oncologist at West Cancer Center | westcancercenter.org

Sponsored by West Cancer Center

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.