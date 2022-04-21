Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Picking the Perfect Paint Color

Ami Austin | Ami Austin Interior Design | amiaustininteriors.com

April Events at STAX Museum

Candace Lester | Senior Development Officer at Soulsville Foundation | soulsvillefoundation.org

Take Action for Heart Health

Alisa Lehman | Senior Product Scientist at 23andMe | 23andme.com

Voter Ready Open Houses

Linda Phillips | Administration for Shelby County Election Commission

Ian Randolph | Organizer for Shelby County Voter Alliance

Voter Hotline | 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Mon - Fri | (901) 222-1222 | shelbyvote.com

Caring for Children Facing Difficult Times

Hannah Grace Winkle | $5,000 Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship Recipient from Northwestern Mutual Foundation | northwesternmutual-foundation.com

Reshaping Smaller Spaces

Ami Austin | Ami Austin Interior Design | amiaustininteriors.com

Cancer Watch: Head & Neck Cancer Awareness

Gary Tian, MD, PhD, FACP | Medical Oncologist at West Cancer Center | westcancercenter.org

Sponsored by West Cancer Center

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Two arrested in connection with Arkansas teen’s kidnapping
Catherine Mardesich charged in marijuana bust
229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop
Taleta Collier, 34, was arrested Monday for criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false...
TSA officer faked burglary as excuse for being late for work, detectives say
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Tennessee inmate execution on schedule despite protests
Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life
Gina Neely joins Action News 5 as host of Bluff City Life

Latest News

Floral Arrangement for Spring
Bluff City Life: Mon., 11 April
Brazil by Night
Bluff City Life: Fri., 08 April
The Journey from Jordan to Memphis
Bluff City Life: Tues., 05 April
Remembering MLK
Bluff City Life: Mon., 04 April