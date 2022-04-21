Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Picking the Perfect Paint Color
Ami Austin | Ami Austin Interior Design | amiaustininteriors.com
Candace Lester | Senior Development Officer at Soulsville Foundation | soulsvillefoundation.org
Alisa Lehman | Senior Product Scientist at 23andMe | 23andme.com
Linda Phillips | Administration for Shelby County Election Commission
Ian Randolph | Organizer for Shelby County Voter Alliance
Voter Hotline | 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Mon - Fri | (901) 222-1222 | shelbyvote.com
Caring for Children Facing Difficult Times
Hannah Grace Winkle | $5,000 Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship Recipient from Northwestern Mutual Foundation | northwesternmutual-foundation.com
Cancer Watch: Head & Neck Cancer Awareness
Gary Tian, MD, PhD, FACP | Medical Oncologist at West Cancer Center | westcancercenter.org
Sponsored by West Cancer Center
