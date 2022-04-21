Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Tues., 05 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Journey from Jordan to Memphis

Ibrahim Aldasoqi | Instructor at Kemmons Wilson Culinary Institute | blueroommemphis.com

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Spring Allergy Elixir

Tennesseans for Student Success

Adam Lister | President & CEO of Tennesseans for Student Success | fuelourfuturetn.com

The Blue Room: Student-Run Restaurant

Emma Brown | Culinary Student at Kemmons Wilson Culinary Institute | blueroommemphis.com

Chef Eric Etter, CCM | Instructor at Kemmons Wilson Culinary Institute | blueroommemphis.com

How to Beat Spring Allergies

Dr. Neeta Ogden | Dual Board-Certified in Allergy Immunology & Internal Medicine

S.M.I.L.E. to Make Others Feel Good

Record-Breaking Roller Coaster

Jonathan Smith & Kevin Lembke with Busch Gardens Williamsburg | buschgardens.com

Skincare Trends & Routines

Andrea Hediger | Skincare Formulator | simpurity.com

