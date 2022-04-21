Bluff City Life: Tues., 05 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
The Journey from Jordan to Memphis
Ibrahim Aldasoqi | Instructor at Kemmons Wilson Culinary Institute | blueroommemphis.com
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Spring Allergy Elixir
Tennesseans for Student Success
Adam Lister | President & CEO of Tennesseans for Student Success | fuelourfuturetn.com
The Blue Room: Student-Run Restaurant
Emma Brown | Culinary Student at Kemmons Wilson Culinary Institute | blueroommemphis.com
Chef Eric Etter, CCM | Instructor at Kemmons Wilson Culinary Institute | blueroommemphis.com
Dr. Neeta Ogden | Dual Board-Certified in Allergy Immunology & Internal Medicine
S.M.I.L.E. to Make Others Feel Good
Record-Breaking Roller Coaster
Jonathan Smith & Kevin Lembke with Busch Gardens Williamsburg | buschgardens.com
Andrea Hediger | Skincare Formulator | simpurity.com
