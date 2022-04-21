Bluff City Life: Mon., 11 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Marcy Keckler | Senior Vice President of Financial Advice Strategy with Ameriprise | ameriprise.com
Battle of the BBQ: Which Sauce is Better
Telsia Franklin | Owner of Flowers & More | flowersinmemphis.com
Medical Accessibility in 250 Languages
Andy Panos | President of U.S. Telehealth at Up Health | uphealthinc.com
Bruno Maucere | Medical Interpreter
How to Catch Extra ZZZs for Better Sleep
JoAnn Butler | Lifestyle Correspondent
Easter Gifts Kids Will Actually Want
Jennifer Lynch | Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association
The Easy Way to Prep for Tax Day
Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA | Tax Expert with TurboTax | turbotax.intuit.com
