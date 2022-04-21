Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Mon., 11 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Building Generational Wealth

Marcy Keckler | Senior Vice President of Financial Advice Strategy with Ameriprise | ameriprise.com

Battle of the BBQ: Which Sauce is Better

Floral Arrangement for Spring

Telsia Franklin | Owner of Flowers & More | flowersinmemphis.com

Medical Accessibility in 250 Languages

Andy Panos | President of U.S. Telehealth at Up Health | uphealthinc.com

Bruno Maucere | Medical Interpreter

Playing Pickleball

How to Catch Extra ZZZs for Better Sleep

JoAnn Butler | Lifestyle Correspondent

Easter Gifts Kids Will Actually Want

Jennifer Lynch | Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association

The Easy Way to Prep for Tax Day

Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA | Tax Expert with TurboTax | turbotax.intuit.com

