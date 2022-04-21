Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Fri., 08 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Recognizing the Legacy of Ida B. Wells

Dr. Lasimba Gray | Chair of the Ida. B Wells Memorial Committee

Bluff City Life Business Break: Kinematic Outpatient Knee Replacement

Brazil by Night

Pedro Maia | Violinst with Iris Orchestra | irisorchestra.org

Fabio Mariano | Company Artist with Collage Dance Collective | collagedance.org

The Stemphian Scholarship

Terence Randall, PhD | Co-Founder of Golden Soil Foundation | goldensoilfoundation.org

New Ballet Ensemble to Perform at Halloran Centre

Briana Brown | New Ballet ensemble & School | newballet.org

Get Re-Energized to DIY This Spring

Gary McCoy | Store Manager at Lowe’s | lowes.com

Monster Jam’s 30th Anniversary

Weston Anderson | Driver for Monster Jam | monsterjam.com

Parkinson’s Disease Awareness

John L. Lehr | President & CEO of Parkinson’s Foundation | parkinson.org

Susan Brown | Living with Parkinson’s Disease & Care Partner

