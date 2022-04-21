Advertise with Us
Blue & Green Day Mid-South brings attention to over 4,000 Mid-Southerners waiting for a transplant

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Transplant Foundation is bringing attention for the need for organ and tissue donation through Blue & Green Day Mid-South on April 22.

Randa Lipman with the Mid-South Transplant Foundation joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how you can get involved and highlight the more than 4,000 Mid-Southerners waiting for a transplant.

Click here for addition information and resources.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

