Blue & Green Day Mid-South brings attention to over 4,000 Mid-Southerners waiting for a transplant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Transplant Foundation is bringing attention for the need for organ and tissue donation through Blue & Green Day Mid-South on April 22.

Randa Lipman with the Mid-South Transplant Foundation joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how you can get involved and highlight the more than 4,000 Mid-Southerners waiting for a transplant.

