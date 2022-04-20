Advertise with Us
Wynonna Judd serves as Honorary Duckmaster at Peabody Hotel

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Country music star Wynonna Judd made an appearance at the Peabody Hotel this week serving as the Honorary Duckmaster.

She was joined by her husband, Cactus Moser; the two escorted the ducks during their march out of the fountain, a tradition that goes back nearly 90 years.

Judd says the experience was unique, walking down a very different type of red carpet.

“Not this one no. I will walk a red carpet,” said Judd. “Have you seen me lately with my mother? We’re back together. Higher the hair closer...ah yes. I love red carpet moments. Honestly, we work really hard. We travel. You know this. We wake up in a different state every day.”

Judd says she will be back in Memphis for a concert soon.

If you’re looking to see her this year, you can catch “The Judds” final tour not too far from the Mid-South she will be performing in Huntsville, Alabama October 15 and Biloxi, Mississippi on October 27.

The show in Nashville is sold out.

