Van carrying inmates crashes on I-40 in Humphreys County
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A private jail transport van carrying inmates from Nashville to Hardeman County crashed on Interstate 40 West near the Tennessee River on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the van left the roadway and overturned. The van was carrying six inmates to a facility in Hardeman County. Injuries are being reported. All inmates are accounted for, according to troopers.
TDOT said in a tweet that one lane has been reopened for traffic to move through as of 2:51 p.m.
Check back for updates as News4 has a crew headed to the scene.
