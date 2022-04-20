Tracking a drier and warmer pattern to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers remain overnight and into the early part of the day tomorrow, followed by a gradually clearing sky late tomorrow and a south wind that will usher in a surge in temperatures as the week comes to a close.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a breezy South wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and lows in the lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a South wind at 5 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

THURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind a t5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day along with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 60s during the morning and falling into the 50s by the afternoon and ending near 50 overnight. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

