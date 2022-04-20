Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tigers Basketball on line to grab top transfer

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The transfer portal may just work out in Penny Hardaway’s favor. The University of Memphis Head Coach got the Tigers in a position to bag a big one from the portal.

Former SMU Guard Kendric Davis, considered the top transfer available, named the UofM among his Top 7 teams.

The American Athletic Conference Player of the Year lists the Tigers, along with Texas, Kansas, Houston, Texas Tech, Gonzaga and TCU. 

Davis led the AAC in Scoring at 19.4 points per game, dished out 7.6 assists and grabbed 4.4 rebounds a game as a senior in earning First Team All-Conference for the second straight season. 

The graduate Transfer says he’ll make his announcement Friday night at 8 p.m.

He also put his name in the NBA Draft but has not hired an agent.

