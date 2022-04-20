Tennessee death row inmate selects last meal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee death row inmate Oscar Smith selected his last meal Wednesday, according to the state Department of Correction. Smith was convicted of murder in the 1989 triple slayings of his estranged wife Judith Lynn Robirds Smith and her two sons from a previous marriage.

Smith chose a double bacon cheeseburger, deep dish apple pie, and vanilla bean ice cream for his last meal. Department representatives will serve it to him Thursday.

Smith’s planned execution, which will mark a return after they were put on hold during the pandemic, sparked protests in Nashville.

