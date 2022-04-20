Advertise with Us
Tennessee death row inmate selects last meal

Oscar Smith chose his last meal Wednesday.
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Oscar Smith's execution is scheduled for Thursday.(Tennessee Department of Corrections)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee death row inmate Oscar Smith selected his last meal Wednesday, according to the state Department of Correction. Smith was convicted of murder in the 1989 triple slayings of his estranged wife Judith Lynn Robirds Smith and her two sons from a previous marriage.

Smith chose a double bacon cheeseburger, deep dish apple pie, and vanilla bean ice cream for his last meal. Department representatives will serve it to him Thursday.

Smith’s planned execution, which will mark a return after they were put on hold during the pandemic, sparked protests in Nashville.

