Team of the Week for 901 FC’s Molloy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, Memphis 901 FC forward Aaron Molloy is named to USL Championship Team of the Week.

Molloy recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Colorado Springs. Plus, the Irishman completed 100% of his tackles and had a 76% pass completion rate.

Molloy’s goal is also up for Goal of the Week.

To vote for Molloy’s goal, go to USLChampionship.com.

901 FC’s next home match is Wednesday, April 27 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.