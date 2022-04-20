Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Strickland’s $750M budget proposal focuses on public safety retention

By Talya Faggart
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Making investments in Bluff City employees and resources. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland presented the 2023 budget proposal to the city council Tuesday night.

Strickland calls it “A Budget of Renewal.” He says that’s because city employees will see a renewed increase in pay.

The renewal also includes the focus on city assets which Strickland says will receive much-needed funding for improved community use; and more money to combat illegal dumping.

As for public safety, this budget also expands the annual public safety retention program making it a five-year program and allowing public safety employees to choose the duration of their contract.

Strickland’s budget calls for 3% raises for Memphis firefighters completing their 6% raise over two years.

Police would see the first of two back-to-back 5% raises.

General city employees would get a 2% and 1% cost of living increase for retirees.

The mayor says.. growing and maintaining public safety in Memphis is a top priority.

”For every one year our police and firefighters elect to stay with us, they will receive a 9% annual bonus payment, up to five years,” said Strickland. “If we’re going to get a handle on our decades-old challenge of violent crime we must have a qualified and fully staffed police department.”

In addition to public safety funding, Strickland also announced a proposal to turn Davy Crockett Golf Course into an outdoor adventure park.

The current course in Frayser is closed.

We reached out to the city for more details and were told they would be released at a later date.

The mayor’s full $750 million budget proposal must be approved by the city council.

