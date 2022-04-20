Spirit Airlines to launch new nonstop service at MEM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spirit airlines is scheduled to start new nonstop services at Memphis International Airport on Wednesday.

The airline company will now have direct flights from Memphis to both Las Vegas and Orlando.

The first flight is expected to arrive Wednesday morning from Orlando.

Memphis International Airport will host a news conference at 8 a.m Wednesday to celebrate Spirit Airlines’ new flights.

