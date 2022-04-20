Southaven and Horn Lake opt-out of medical marijuana program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Medical marijuana is a hot topic in Mississippi as cities decide if they want to participate in the program.

In Hernando, city officials voted to create a committee to make sure zoning rules can accommodate medical cannabis dispensaries. Olive Branch is also in on the program.

Olive Branch business owner and resident Ronnie Pollard says he is pleased the plan is finally moving forward.

“It made me feel great, we’ve had so many people that have stolen our voice you know over the years and Olive Branch it really did my heart good to know when I spoke to the mayor of Olive Branch and several of the Alderman their exact words to me was, ‘There’s no reason for us to vote the people have already spoken,’” said Pollard.

Pollard says he and his family are strong supporters of medical cannabis after they themselves saw the health benefits.

“My daughter was diagnosed with leukemia, and my daughter in law had cancer in her eye so I’m really a proponent for it because I’ve seen what it can do to help them, I saw what it can do to help my daughter,’” said Pollard.

Not everyone is on board though, the city of Southaven opted-out of the program during Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite said officials plan to work on zoning, and that the city will vote to opt back in at a later date.

Musselwhite made it clear he’s always been for medical marijuana.

“I’ve never said that I was against medical marijuana in fact it’s just the opposite, I’m a strong advocate for medical marijuana, I want it here, I want it here as quick as we can get it here,” said Musselwhite

So far, a dozen cities in Mississippi have opted-out of the medical marijuana program.

Ridgeland

Pass Christian

Brandon

Gluckstadt

Flora

Pontotoc

Madison

Clinton

Horn Lake

George County

Lucedale

Southaven

If cities and counties do not opt-out by May 3 they will automatically be in the state’s medical cannabis program.

DeSoto County Board of Supervisors will address this issue April 25 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.