Redbirds come back home to get win vs Omaha

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are back on the home baseball diamond hosting Iowa Wednesday.

Redbirds win it  2-1.

Nolan Gorman hit the game-winning homer in the 6th. He is the No. 2 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Same teams Wednesday with the first pitch at 10:05 a.m. at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

