Redbirds come back home to get win vs Omaha

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are back on the home baseball diamond hosting Iowa Wednesday.

Redbirds win it 2-1.

Nolan Gorman hit the game-winning homer in the 6th. He is the No. 2 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Same teams Wednesday with the first pitch at 10:05 a.m. at AutoZone Park.

