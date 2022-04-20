Redbirds come back home to get win vs Omaha
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are back on the home baseball diamond hosting Iowa Wednesday.
Redbirds win it 2-1.
Nolan Gorman hit the game-winning homer in the 6th. He is the No. 2 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
Same teams Wednesday with the first pitch at 10:05 a.m. at AutoZone Park.
