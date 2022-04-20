Record collectors, sellers proud of Mid-South’s place in vinyl history

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The growing popularity of vinyl records is a boon to a local company and its workforce.

Memphis Record Pressing announced a $30 million expansion which will make it the largest vinyl record manufacturer in North America.

Vinyl collectors, buyers and sellers are proud of the role Memphis will play in the future of the record history.

But what actually makes vinyl recordings so good? It’s a decades-old debate with some modern takes.

“It’s a particular sound. On my records I still get a little crackle and I like it,” record collector and seller David Harper said.

“With the streaming services out there there isn’t that tactile, physical media like there is with vinyl,” owner of River City Records Chris Braswell said.

Vinyl record collectors and sellers have seen the demand for the media boom for the better part of a decade.

Record stores now even have a named after them called Record Store Day. It’s celebrated every year at the end of April. This year the day will be celebrated this Saturday.

“We’ve been told to expect a line out the door when we open,” Braswell said.

Memphis has solidified its role in this boom by meeting buyer demand and expanding record pressing.

Memphis Record Pressing in Bartlett has started is multi-million dollar expansion. The project will triple the size of the operation and add 36 new record presses, allowing the company to press 125,000 records a day, and making it the largest record manufacture by volume in North American according to a press release from MRP.

MRP will also double its workforce by providing jobs with an average 42,000 dollar salary.

Braswell and Harper say young people are contributing to the record resurgence. MRP says 2020 was the first year record sales were larger than CD sales. In 2021 vinyl sales jumped another 50 percent. MRP says much of that is because of singer Adele’s decision to press 500,000 copies of her album 30.

“Vinyl has definitely come back big,” Braswell said.

And they see no better place for the future of record pressing than in the city that has brought the world the sounds out of their speakers for decades.

“Memphis still has its place,” Harper said.

Action News 5 requested an interview with Memphis Record Pressing, but our request was not answered.

The company’s new facility is slated to open in the fall. It also plans to open a new packaging facility in June. For more on jobs and MRP click here.

