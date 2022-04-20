Proposed ‘adventure park’ in Frayser would include trails, hiking and biking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Links at Davy Crockett could soon swap tee times for trails. Mayor Jim Strickland is proposing more than $3 million in his budget to create an adventure part at the now-closed Frayser golf course.

Golfing at the site has ended but the City of Memphis said the grounds are still up as a community park.

Now, the city of Memphis is proposing a new plan for the site.

“An additional neighborhood splash pad and to transform the former Davy Crockett Golf Course into the city’s first outdoor adventure park- $3.4 million,” Strickland told City Council members.

Mayor Strickland proposed the spending during his budget presentation to the City Council Tuesday.

Wednesday, his office clarified what an outdoor adventure park entails. A spokesperson said it’s not like an amusement park with rollercoasters and rides, but a space central to outdoor activities like hiking and biking.

Frayser residents surrounding the golf course have wondered what’s next for the space.

“There’s nothing happening over there,” resident Leon Smith said. “[I wish there was something] for the people.”

Neighbors said they love the area near the golf course off Range Line Road and wonder if a new park would change the blueprint of the area.

“I kind of like the way it is,” resident Merrether Wilson said. “If they put that out there I’m thinking it could bring a lot of traffic, but it could be good for people back in there who have children.”

Neighbors seem to be in agreeance that the area needs something for families, especially since jobs like those at Amazon and Nike bring people to the area.

“The people out here, we are the majority [African American],” Smith said. “It can be better out here and it should be better.”

“It may be something beneficial to the neighborhood. We’ll have to see,” Wilson said.

A city spokesperson said renderings of the plan have not been made up for the site. That will happen if the City Council approves it in the mayor’s budget. Budget approval happens in July.

Mayor Strickland says the $3.4 million for the outdoor adventure park come from more than $10 million in excess revenue from Fiscal Year 2021.

