Capitol Police say there is ‘no threat at the Capitol,’ issue all-clear after evacuation

FILE - Light shines from the U.S. Capitol dome after sunset, Jan. 25, 2022, in Washington.
FILE - Light shines from the U.S. Capitol dome after sunset, Jan. 25, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police said there is “no threat at the Capitol,” and issued an all-clear after the evacuation.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The previous AP story follows below:

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police have ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

Police provided no additional information.

